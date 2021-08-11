School board meeting public comment period ends with calls for resignation, firing of Reynolds, recall of most members
TOMAHAWK – The public comment period during the School District of Tomahawk Board of Education’s meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 10 saw several members of the public voice their oppositions to potential mask or vaccine requirements and ended with one individual calling for the resignation or firing of District Administrator Terry Reynolds and the recall of the majority of the board.www.tomahawkleader.com
