Norwalk, CT

Norwalk parents call for remote learning options this fall

By Emily Morgan
Register Citizen
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORWALK — With children under 12 still not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, some local parents want the option of remote learning to continue this school year. The decision for Sharon Baanante to homeschool her 8-year-old daughter Ellie, who suffers from asthma, or send her back to in-person learning at the Columbus Magnet School for the upcoming school year is coming down to the wire, as Norwalk Public Schools expects to release its back-to-school plan during a town hall webinar on Aug. 19. School starts on Aug. 30.

