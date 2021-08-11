Update on deceased male found on Highway 25W

(Plymouth MN-) KSTP TV says the SUV believed to have been driven at the time of a fatal shooting last month on Highway 169 in Plymouth has been recovered. According to a search warrant KSTP found in a review of court records, the Plymouth Police Department was able to track down the SUV, a 2019 Chevrolet Suburban. Youth baseball coach Jay Boughton, 56, was driving home from a baseball game the night of July 6 when he was shot in the head on highway 169 just south of County Road 9. He was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later. Police say a "traffic altercation" possibly involving a lane change that "escalated quickly" led up to the shooting.