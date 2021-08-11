Cancel
Public Safety

Update on deceased male found on Highway 25W

By Wlaf1450
1450wlaf.com
 7 days ago

HABESHAM, TN (WLAF) – No foul play is suspected in the case of the deceased male found recently on Highway 25W in the Lick Creek area, so say law enforcement officials. According to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department, they are awaiting a positive pending identification of the individual that was found deceased on Tuesday afternoon. The sheriff’s department is waiting on results from an autopsy to officially confirm identification, but the family has been notified and “no foul play is suspected,” as detailed in a statement from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer.

1450wlaf.com

