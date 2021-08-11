Cancel
Politics

Fake News is easy to spot

By Editorials
Roane County News
 7 days ago

Wow, another drive-by hitting the fake news David Carroll thinks only him and the chosen few can report. Wait a minute, MR Carroll does not report; he gives his opinion, kind of like good ole Lick skillet. He also wants, “I can only hope that my children and grandchildren can someday enjoy the America I once did. That’s when certified election results were treated as such.” Well, MR Carroll, many of us want something similar we want a country that the states follow their laws and constitution when they vote. It’s not very hard to ask states to follow the rule of law, every state I’ve lived in demand that I follow the law. But like my mom would tell me sometimes, “people in hell want ice water also; you’ll get what you want when they get their ice water.”

