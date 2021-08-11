Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roane County, TN

Glimpses From a Teacher Historian: Lessons Learned From Last Year

By Editorials
Roane County News
 7 days ago

Perhaps you noticed that this column was AWOL last week. Looking forward to a visit from our daughter, who (due to Covid) we had not seen since her 40th birthday in January 2020, I drafted a column well ahead of my Monday 8/2 deadline. With Roane County schools reopening at the end of the week, it began with some whimsical recollections about first day jitters from my own 50+ years as student and teacher.

www.roanecounty.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Roane County, TN
Education
County
Roane County, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lessons Learned#Awol#Cdc#Republican#Advanced Placement#Rchs#Cte
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Related
POTUSNBC News

Joe Biden bets a war-weary America will reward him for leaving Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is standing firmly by his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan, despite chaotic scenes of the Taliban rapidly seizing control and the U.S. rushing to airlift diplomats out of the country. Behind his confidence is a political bet that a war-weary U.S. public will...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration to require COVID-19 vaccination of all nursing home staff

President Biden on Wednesday said his administration will require nursing home staff across the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and will withhold Medicare and Medicaid funding from those facilities that don't comply. The new regulations would apply to over 15,000 nursing home facilities, which employ approximately 1.3 million workers...
Florida StateNBC News

2 more Florida school districts defy DeSantis' order and vote for mask mandates

Two Florida counties issued mask mandates for students Wednesday, defying the ban on such mandates by Gov. Ron DeSantis and risking sanctions. Hillsborough County Public Schools voted in favor of a temporary 30-day mandate during an emergency meeting, which was called because 5,599 students and 316 staff members have either tested positive for Covid-19 or been exposed to the coronavirus in the district.

Comments / 0

Community Policy