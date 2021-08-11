Glimpses From a Teacher Historian: Lessons Learned From Last Year

Perhaps you noticed that this column was AWOL last week. Looking forward to a visit from our daughter, who (due to Covid) we had not seen since her 40th birthday in January 2020, I drafted a column well ahead of my Monday 8/2 deadline. With Roane County schools reopening at the end of the week, it began with some whimsical recollections about first day jitters from my own 50+ years as student and teacher.