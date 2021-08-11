An Absolute Record Fest — All European and IPF World Records Set at the Last Two EPF Meets
The 2021 European Powerlifting Federation (EPF) European Masters Classic/Equipped Powerlifting Championships took place from July 7-13, 2021, and the 2021 EPF European Open, Junior & Sub-Junior Equipped Powerlifting Championships took place from Aug. 3-8, 2021 — both in Pilsen, Czechia. They proved to be feasts for those who relish records relinquishing. Below are all the records that were scored in the squat, bench press, deadlift, and total at those events:barbend.com
Comments / 0