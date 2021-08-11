An Absolute Record Fest — All European and IPF World Records Set at the Last Two EPF Meets

Anthony MacDonald drives his 2-year-old filly, One Two Skip A Few, down the track for a first-place finish and track record in the sixth race of the one-mile trot Tuesday evening at the Wood County Fair. He had a winning time of 2:05.0, besting the previous record of 2:05.4 by Quicksima in 1991 and Miss Goldilocks in 2006. Another track record was set in the 10th race, the overall trot, by driver Bob Rowland and I Get It with a time of 2:01.2. That record was previously held by Bueno Sahbra with a time of 2:01.3 in 2004.