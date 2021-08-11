WestCare still serving Roane County

Recent news has made it appear that WestCare is ending operations in Roane County. However, we want to ensure you that this is not the case. WestCare is located at 2415 N. Gateway Avenue, Suite A, Harriman, TN 37748, and is currently providing Medicated Assisted Treatment for Opioid and Alcohol Dependence, Individual and Group Counseling and a wide array of mental health and substance use disorder services to individuals who are justice involved. Unfortunately, WestCare did recently pursue termination of a contract with Roane County to provide services for the Roane County Recovery Court SAMSHA grant. This was not a decision that was easily reached and is a first in the forty plus years WestCare has been in operation. However, due to the persistent dramatically low enrollment in the Recovery Court Program it became clear that changes had to occur. WestCare began providing services for Roane County in 2014, and the clients who have been permitted to participate in the Roane County Recovery Court have shown remarkable success. To date the program in the SAMHSA grant has graduated eighteen individuals and witnessed five drug free births. Nonetheless, the program has admitted less than forty percent of the required enrollment over a three-year period. With this consideration it became clear that WestCare could not be a good steward of this grant and continue forward with a project that is unable to provide the services to those in need.