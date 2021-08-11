Cancel
Washington State

EAGLE Bill commits Washington to ASEAN

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], August 12 (ANI): The Ensuring American Global Leadership and Engagement, or the EAGLE Bill deliberated upon by the US Congress can impact American diplomacy in Southeast Asia and beyond and would give the region a fillip needed amid Chinese repressive measures in the Indo-Pacific. Peter Brian M Wang...

Washington State
Washington Government
Rahul Mishra
Gregory Meeks
Wendy Sherman
China
China emerging as a strategic winner in U.S. rout in Afghanistan

China will gain strategically from the removal of troops from Afghanistan after the stunning collapse of the U.S.-backed government and military there, American analysts say. But that success will be balanced against the ruling Communist Party‘s fear of contending with a radical Islamic state on its border in Central Asia and the potential flow of terrorists into China‘s Xinjiang province.
Reuters

Afghanistan puts China firmly on leadership hook

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - The fall of the U.S.-backed government in Kabul is an historic moment in Beijing. President Xi Jinping has long argued that Asian security should be managed by Asians. Now the pressure is on to show that China can help stabilise Afghanistan economically while protecting Chinese investments nearby. He has his work cut out.
Afghanistan withdrawal: China ready to capitalize as Taliban takes power

China is ready to capitalize on the U.S.' botched troop withdrawal as the Taliban seizes power in Afghanistan. Chinese state media is already touting the communist country's prospective relationship with the Taliban, which has swiftly regained power over Afghanistan. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Twitter account posted a press...
The U.S. Southern Command says China is looking for deep-sea ports in the DR

Admiral Craig Fowler, head of the U.S. Southern Command, has accused China of seeking deeper water ports in the Dominican Republic and other Latin American countries that could harm the environment. “China searches for deep-sea ports in Jamaica, Dominican RepublicEl Salvador, Argentina and elsewhere … these ports are designed to...
US efforts underway to keep cash away from Taliban

Washington [US], August 18 (ANI): After Kabul fell into the hands of the Taliban, the US is taking steps to keep cash away from the Taliban. US Treasury has taken steps to prevent cash reserves managed by the Federal Reserve and other US banks out of the hands of the Taliban, officials told CNN.
Taliban now says they’ll let Americans, Afghans leave after beating, blocking evacuees

The Taliban claimed on Tuesday they are committed to stop blocking people from getting to the Hamid Karzai International Airport — where U.S. troops are evacuating Americans and Afghans from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan — after reports that they set up checkpoints around the airport, turned people back, and in some cases beat and whipped those attempting to get through.
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

) — Many Americans have relied on stimulus checks to get through COVID. The pandemic continues 17 months after the economy initially shut down, with the Delta variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise comes amidst an improving economic conditions and could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?

