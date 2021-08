Grace has managed to mainly miss the island of Hispaniola with the center crossing over the Barahona Peninsula on the southwestern end of Dominican Republic. It will cross the southwestern tip of Haiti. then pass between Jamaica and eastern Cuba, then pass near the Caymans around midnight tomorrow night. It is expected to be intensifying at that time and it should be near or at hurricane status by midnight Wednesday night as it grazes the northern Yucatan Channel, making landfall near Cozumel.