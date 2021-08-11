Cancel
Lubbock City Council calls for bond election on $175M roads package

By Adam D. Young, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
northwestgeorgianews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLubbock voters will have a chance to vote this November on a nearly $175 million bond package focused largely on road improvements. During its regular meeting Tuesday, the City Council voted unanimously in favor of calling for a bond election on a $174.5 million package featuring enhancements to Broadway in downtown and East Lubbock, as well as numerous road-widening projects throughout the city.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

