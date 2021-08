After seven seasons with the Green Bay Packers, center Corey Linsley is working to get up to speed with a new offense and new quarterback with the Los Angeles Chargers. Linsley signed with the Chargers in March after spending his first seven years snapping to Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. Now Linsley is working to settle in with second-year quarterback Justin Herbert and build confidence across the offensive line before their opener with the Washington Football Team next month.