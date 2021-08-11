Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Checking in on where various Sixers fall across The Athletic’s NBA Player Tiers

By Sean Kennedy
libertyballers.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, Seth Partnow of The Athletic is releasing the site’s top-125 list of NBA players. Interestingly, rather than going through and ranking every player 1-through-125, Partnow opts to separate groups of players into tiers — he even goes as far as to include a paragraph entitled “THESE ARE NOT RANKINGS(!!!).” You can read Partnow’s full explanation for doing so in the opening section released Monday, which is all rather analytical and well-thought-out, but in his heart, I imagine he just wanted to cut down on the number of comments along the lines of “You ranked Player A 48th, and Player B 41st?!? What an idiot!!!” As someone who has written on the internet for a fair amount of years now, I applaud the thinking.

www.libertyballers.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Robert Covington
Person
Joe Ingles
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Julius Randle
Person
Fred Vanvleet
Person
Seth Curry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Sixers#Playoff Games#Athletic#Top 125#Mvp#Subtiers#True Shooting Percentage#Hawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green's Message To Ben Simmons: "Man Stop Letting These People Get In Your Head. Enjoy Your Life And Enjoy Hoop. You Have Earned Everything You Have! Happy Born Day Brotha!"

It's been a tough couple of weeks for Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons. Not only his team was knocked out of the playoffs again but also people started questioning his character and work ethic. He's been pointed as the guy to blame for their meltdown. That's why, following several days...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons' Friend Accused Him Of Betrayal For Sliding In His Girl's DM

Ben Simmons can't catch a break. After receiving criticism for his shooting woes and his decision not to play in the Summer Olympics with Team Australia, the point guard is now accused of being a bad friend. Actor Michael Blackson recently joined The Ringer's "Frequently Asked Questions" podcast, discussing his...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Ben Simmons Is Reportedly ‘Open’ To 1 Trade Destination

As free agency starts to slow down, rosters around the NBA are beginning to take shape. But in Philadelphia, the future of Ben Simmons still remains very up in the air. The 76ers were reportedly shopping their starting point guard prior to this year’s NBA Draft and headed into free agency. However, the team’s high asking price has deterred others from taking a swing at the former No. 1 pick.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Danny Green reveals hard truth about Ben Simmons ghosting Sixers amid trade rumors

Ben Simmons is on his way out of the Philadelphia 76ers. At this point, it feels like only a miracle would prevent him from parting ways with the Sixers in the offseason. Previous reports suggested that Simmons has been ignoring calls from the Sixers and that he’s pretty much ghosted them as trade talks heat up. Philly veteran swingman Danny Green has decided to open up about this issue, and as it turns out, he hasn’t been in contact with Simmons as well:
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Says Ben Simmons Could Score 23-25 Points A Game If He Shot 75-80% On Free Throws

Ben Simmons is one of the league's best players, despite the glaring flaws in his game. He can facilitate for shooters, defend all positions at a high level, and his finishing at the rim is fairly solid. Simmons is one of the most athletic players in the league as well, and it is easy to see his appeal. However, he did not perform that well in the playoffs from a scoring standpoint, leading many to question his ability. His lack of a jump shot and poor free-throw shooting were both problems for the 76ers during the playoffs as well.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 5 Big Trades That Could Still Happen This Offseason

With the free agency market dried up, it’s now time to evaluate the trade market. The Los Angeles Lakers set the tone early with their acquisition of Russell Westbrook. As we move forward, it appears that the Wizards are content with keeping Bradley Beal, which means that five other big names on the market could be moved.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Analyst Says Atlanta Hawks Can Trade For Bradley Beal, Damian Lillard, Or Ben Simmons

The Atlanta Hawks surprised many people when they made the Eastern Conference Finals this season, upsetting the No. 1 seeded Philadelphia 76ers in the process. A large part of that has been the ascendance of Trae Young, and him taking on a huge portion of the offensive load. Trae Young showed his status as one of the top point guards in the league.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Sixers: Tobias Harris is part of the problem, too

If the Sixers don’t acquire Bradley Beal or Damian Lillard this offseason, Tobias Harris needs to go. Harris is the third best option at best on a playoff team. The problem with this team is he’s being forced to be the second option because of Ben Simmons’ poor play offensively. Ben’s offensive struggles are shadowing just how bad Tobias Harris has been for this group. 180 million dollars later, Harris was 2-for-11 shooting with four points at home in a Game 5 collapse against the Hawks.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA Rumors: 76ers Ben Simmons trade request to Cavs revealed

The Cavaliers and Sixers had a conversation about a potential Ben Simmons trade, and the request from Daryl Morey is insane. As the NBA Draft approaches, and right behind it NBA Free Agency, the rumor mill is spinning at a ferocious rate. One of the biggest names being tossed into...
NBAPosted by
AllTrailBlazers

Report: Sixers Covet Trade Package to Flip for Damian Lillard

It's been an open secret for weeks that Daryl Morey is highly unlikely to make a trade with the Trail Blazers that doesn't bring Damian Lillard back to the Philadelphia 76ers. And even as his dreams of swapping Ben Simmons for Lillard as soon as possible fade further and further from reality, Morey still has ambitions of effectively using his disgruntled star point guard to acquire Portland's.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This three-team trade lands Ben Simmons with Sacramento Kings

To deal or not to deal, that is the question for the Philadelphia 76ers in regards to Ben Simmons. Three All-Star appearances, being named to the All-Defensive team twice and the All-NBA team once in just four seasons playing on the court is quite an impressive resume for the Sixers’ young 7-footer, but at the end of the day, scoring is the name of the game in the league today and Simmons does not really aid them in that category.
NBATriangle

NBA & Sixers superstar Joel Embiid spotted on campus playing tennis

The afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 4, around 1:30 p.m., Drexel students were awed by a visit from Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid, who was spotted playing tennis on campus at the Buckley Tennis Courts. Embiid played with Sixers manager,. , and two others in a friendly doubles match at the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy