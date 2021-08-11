Astros complete two-game sweep of Rockies

Pitchers: Tuesday, RHP Jake Odorizzi (4-6, 4.95) vs. RHP Jon Gray (7-7, 3.67); Wednesday, LHP Framber Valdez (7-3, 3.22) vs. RHP Antonio Senzatela (2-8, 4.73). Astros (66-46) update: With four losses in its last five games, Houston has seen its AL West lead over Oakland shrink to two games. … The Astros have homered in 18 consecutive games, totaling 32 long balls in that span. It’s the longest run in the majors since 2019, a season in which Houston had homer streaks of 25 and 19 games. … In his 51 home games this year, Kyle Tucker is slashing .312/.372/.597 with 12 home runs and 38 RBIs. In 49 road contests, he’s hitting .239/.304/.440 with nine homers and 29 RBIs. … In the 24 games in which he’s played left field this year, Yordan Alvarez is hitting .361 (30 for 83) with 10 homers and 24 RBIs. … Jose Altuve has tied a franchise season record with three grand slams in 2021. George Springer hit three in 2016.