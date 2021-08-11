Cancel
Astros complete two-game sweep of Rockies

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 6 days ago

Aledmys Diaz had three hits and drove in three runs, Michael Brantley also had three hits and scored twice, and the host Houston Astros beat the Colorado Rockies 5-1 on Wednesday. Carlos Correa added two hits and Framber Valdez (8-3) struck out eight over six innings for the Astros. Houston...

