NHL Legend Tony Esposito Official Cause of Death Released

By Courtney Blackann
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Windy City isn’t the only place mourning the death of NHL phenom Tony Esposito. The All-Star hockey player was loved throughout the sporting industry, leaving behind a legacy. Officials released the cause of his death Tuesday. Sadly, the longtime goalie lost his battle with pancreatic cancer, a spokesman said. Esposito was 78.

