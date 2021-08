We had a brief holiday last week, timed perfectly to celebrate my first novel being released and to coincide with my birthday (“You’re almost 40!” my husband said most unwisely, as I turned to look at him with a face dripping with offence and surprise, as if I had not known this to be true until he’d said it.) Obviously we did not get our act together fast enough to book somewhere in an elusive “green” country so we sacked off the idea of going somewhere that would make people jealous on Instagram (I have said before that I do not care to see photos of glorious foreign beaches this year, thank you!) and we went to my parents’ house instead.