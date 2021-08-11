I am not convinced that this edition of the 'Hoos will be ready for more...
Than this tournament will provide. At least, not in November. There are too many new elements on Virginia's team this year, and it is going to take a while to integrate all the new parts into the whole. I don't see another game like last year's Gonzaga matchup being helpful. IMO, Georgia, Providence, and Northwestern are about right. Playing UCLA in November would be a mistake. Go 'Hoos!!!virginia.sportswar.com
