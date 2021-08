On Tuesday, it was reported that veteran point guard Dennis Schröder had signed a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics worth $5.9 million. This would otherwise be unnoteworthy (no offense to Schröder) except that it was previously reported he had turned down a maximum extension from the Los Angeles Lakers before the trade deadline that would’ve been worth more than $80 million (the rumored deal was for 4-years/$84 million). The thinking was probably that he could get more money from someone in the offseason. We’re speaking relative to the situation here (still a lot of money), but that definitely sucks if that’s the case.