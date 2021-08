BEREA, Ohio — In this week’s edition of Hey, Mary Kay! I answer questions about Baker Mayfield’s extension, Mack Wilson’s emergence, and more. Hey, Mary Kay: Does waiting too long to extend Baker Mayfield create a risk of having to him pay him more than Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson? Would Mayfield competitive nature allow him to sign a deal that is less or equal to those deals if he’s the last to sign? Doesn’t getting Mayfield on a cheaper deal make the team more competitive in the long run? Thanks for your reporting! Love listening to you and the team cover the Browns. — Bryan Arendt, Columbus, Ohio.