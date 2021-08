One local theater is getting ready for an upcoming show based on a popular board game. Amil Tellers-Encore Theatre will be performing Clue, a performance based on the 1985 comedy and popular board game, where six guests are invited to a dinner party, but the host is dead, and the guests must work together to figure out who murdered the host. This will be the first showing the theater has for this season, and the director is excited for the community to get back out to shows and allow the performers to show off their talent.