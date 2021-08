Prior to the 2021 NBA Draft, I wrote the following about Trey Murphy III: “A sniper as a shooter and an effective defender, Trey Murphy III has come into his own at Virginia after transferring from Rice. He doesn't excel in creating for himself, but as a movement and spot-up shooter, he can be incredibly valuable to just about any NBA offense. Considering his size, length, mobility, defense, and ability to stretch the floor, Murphy will be a viable option for teams selecting in the first round.”