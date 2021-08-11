Cancel
811 Day reminds homeowners, contractors to ‘Call before you dig’

By Taylor Long
27 First News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WKBN) – Today is 811 Day. It’s a day to remind home owners and contractors that it is the law to call at least three days before you dig. Within those three days, a service worker will show up to your house. They will place flags in the are where...

www.wkbn.com

Comments / 0

#Wkbn#Papuc
