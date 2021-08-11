811 Day reminds homeowners, contractors to ‘Call before you dig’

Last week’s severe weather in Wisconsin resulted in significant damage to homes and businesses throughout the state. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) reminds property owners to use trusted contractors for repairs and to be leery of storm chasers that come knocking with aggressive sales tactics. Always use caution when interacting with traveling crews who show up in the aftermath of a storm. Do not let them into your home, and do not give in to high-pressure pitches. Instead, use trusted sources such as your friends, neighbors, and insurance agent for contractor referrals. You can also contact DATCP’s Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 422-7128 to check for complaints against a business before you sign a contract.