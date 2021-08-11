Lubbock City Council calls for bond election on $175M roads package
Lubbock voters will have a chance to vote this November on a nearly $175 million bond package focused largely on road improvements. During its regular meeting Tuesday, the City Council voted unanimously in favor of calling for a bond election on a $174.5 million package featuring enhancements to Broadway in downtown and East Lubbock, as well as numerous road-widening projects throughout the city.www.tribuneledgernews.com
