Nick Fury's Return to the MCU Teased by Samuel L. Jackson

With an image on his official Instagram account, Samuel L. Jackson confirms that he will return as Nick Fury in The Marvels. Learn more about the film below. Captain Marvel It broke many schemes since its premiere in 2019. However, it was not only the film that caused quite a stir and had great success, but the figure that its protagonist represented. With the input of Carol Danvers al Marvel Cinematic Universe the sexualization of female characters began to be replaced, giving way to empowerment. Now, after three years it will be released The Marvels, sequel Of the same.