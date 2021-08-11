Cancel
Nick Fury's Return to the MCU Teased by Samuel L. Jackson

By Anthony Lund
MovieWeb
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like Secret Invasion is gearing up to kick off filming as Samuel L. Jackson shared an image on his Instagram account, showing the very familiar facial hairpieces of Nick Fury, commenting "Guess what time it is? Back in the box, just in the The Nick of time! #rested&readytogo #whoyagoncall" The teasing shot was posted along with a selfie of Jackson wearing a t-shirt showing an artwork of Fury's hand clutching the bleeper with the Captain Marvel symbol on as seen in the post credit scene of Avengers: Infinity War. If this isn't enough to get you hyped for the upcoming Marvel series, then nothing is.

movieweb.com

