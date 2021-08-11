Cancel
Halloween Kills Official Movie Novelization Gets an October Release Date

By Brandon Novara
MovieWeb
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOctober is just around the corner and although Halloween Kills may not be the first horror film of 2021, it certainly is one of the most anticipated. Now we have even more reason to be excited to see what Micheal Myers is up to. A new Halloween Kills novel is also set to be released in October alongside the new film.﻿

