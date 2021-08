Shares of Tesla (TSLA) have weakened a little in recent days, but the longer-term uptrend remains intact. Let's charge up some charts. In this daily bar chart of TSLA, below, we can see some near-term price weakness that could soon become a retest of the rising 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Trading volume has been declining since early March and the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has had a slight downward slant since rolling over in January or February.