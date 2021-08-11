Bitcoin Revolution Review – The Official App Seen on TV This Morning

The cryptocurrency market has seen and experienced the dominance of Bitcoin (BTC) since its release in 2008. The supremacy, however, was overturned by Dogecoin (DOGE), launched in 2013 by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer. Its makers confess to creating DOGE as a joke on much-hyped speculation in cryptocurrencies at the time. To some’s surprise, DOGE bears Shiba Inu on its logo and, based on the “doge” Internet meme, became a popular cryptocurrency to invest in. It is endorsed by some of the most popular investors, including Elon Musk and Richard Branson.