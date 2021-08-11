Ambulance delays at Hartsfield-Jackson prompt moves to improve
Delays in responses to medical emergencies at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport are prompting airport and Atlanta Fire Rescue officials to work to fix the problems. The Atlanta airport has multiple fire stations and a centralized command and control center, a division of the Atlanta Fire Rescue department with life support trucks and ambulances, and hundreds of automated external defibrillators throughout the terminals and concourses, first aid and CPR programs, and mobile medic response teams on bikes.www.ajc.com
Comments / 0