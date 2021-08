CAPE CARTERET — Boaters in Cape Carteret should soon have easier and safer access to the deep waters of the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway in Bogue Sound. Town Commissioner Steve Martin, speaking during the board of commissioners’ monthly meeting Monday in town hall and virtually on GoToMeeting, said the project to dredge the channel that leads into Bogue Sound from the municipal boat ramp at the end of Manatee Street is going well.