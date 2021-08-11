Cancel
NFL

Reich, Ballard sign extensions keeping them with Colts through 2026 season

By Glenn Marini
WANE-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) – The Indianapolis Colts have signed coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard to contract extensions through the 2026 season. The new deals come just three days after they gave star linebacker Darius Leonard a new five-year deal worth nearly $200 million and two weeks after locking up right tackle Braden Smith with a contract extension. Indy will host Carolina for joint practices Thursday and Friday. Ballard and Reich have built a team that went to the playoffs two of the last three seasons.

Frank Reich
Chris Ballard
#American Football#Ap#The Indianapolis Colts#Indy
