South Dakota virus cases double, hospitalizations jump

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Coronavirus cases in South Dakota more than doubled in the last week, health authorities reported Wednesday, as hospitalizations also saw a large jump in people with COVID-19. The Department of Health reported 862 coronavirus infections in its weekly report, the Argus Leader reported, jumping from 429 cases reported the previous week. South Dakota has seen a resurgence of cases in recent weeks after the pandemic waned dramatically during the spring and early summer.