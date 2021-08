MobileCoin has raised $66 million for its cryptocurrency payments platform that aims to democratize privacy for all. In contrast to centralized payment services and ad-focused payment firms, MobileCoin uses peer-to-peer networking for payments, so that transactions can be more easily kept private even while taking advantage of the blockchain, the transparent and secure digital ledger. The company bills its system as fast, safe, and easy-to-use, giving everyone the ability to transact digitally from nearly anywhere in the world.