Letter to the editor: Choosing a player
Doug Rogalla felt a need to advise us on which candidate would be a good choice. He has lost faith in Ron Kind, who once again received the Jefferson – Hamilton Award for Bipartisanship from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. So Mr. Rogalla has no faith in bipartisanship. Kind has repeatedly returned money from his congressional budget to the U.S. Treasury, which leads to the conclusion that Mr. Rogalla has no faith in fiscal responsibility.thecountyline.net
