Be sure to confirm the following details with appropriate government authorities, as information is subject to change. Visithttps://bit.ly/2Tp1EjZ. If you need to go to a public shelter, the CDC recommends bringing items that can help protect you and others from COVID-19, such as hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, bar or liquid soap, disinfectant wipes (if available) and two masks for each person. (Children under two years old and people having trouble breathing should not wear face coverings.) Visit https://bit.ly/3wfqPEn.