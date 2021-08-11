N.Y. Yankees-Kansas City Runs

Take a deep breath everyone. We’ve had a couple hours for the blood pressure to normalize, but chances are that we’ll have another thriller on our hands as the Yankees retake the field in the second game of today’s doubleheader against the Red Sox. The Yankees seem intent on keeping us on the edges of our seats, with Jonathan Loaisiga loading the bases in the seventh with the game on the line. However, he pulled a Houdini, locking down the save and the win, putting the home squad in prime position to secure a virtual tie in the AL Wild Card race should they sweep the doubleheader.