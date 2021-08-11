Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

N.Y. Yankees-Kansas City Runs

By Fred Kelly
Midland Daily News
 6 days ago

Yankees first. DJ LeMahieu walks. Brett Gardner strikes out swinging. Aaron Judge singles to center field. DJ LeMahieu to second. Joey Gallo walks. Aaron Judge to second. DJ LeMahieu to third. Luke Voit singles to shallow right field. Joey Gallo to third. Aaron Judge scores. DJ LeMahieu scores. Rougned Odor singles to left field. Luke Voit to second. Joey Gallo scores. Andrew Velazquez grounds out to shallow infield. Rougned Odor out at second.

www.ourmidland.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whit Merrifield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N Y Yankees#Baseball#Royals 0#Royals 1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanBuzz

How Much Do MLB Ball Girls Make?

Most of us will never get on a Major League Baseball field as a player. We shouldn’t try to get on the field as a gate crasher (or streaker, for the exhibitionists among us) for various reasons. These aren’t Disco Demolition Night times anymore. However, there are a few jobs...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

‘Surging’ Yankees prospect is turning heads

Talk about the New York Yankees’ farm system and the conversation eventually turns to outfielder Jasson Dominguez, the top-rated prospect in the organization. Get free bets, risk-free bets and enhanced odds offers from the best licensed NJ sports betting sites. But MLB.com reports the Yankees have a left-hander with the...
MLBPosted by
104.5 The Team

New York Yankee Trade Parade Continues

Yankees GM Brian Cashman is wheeling and dealing like his job depends on it. Maybe it does and the same goes for his manager. Though both will be quickly employed if let go, it is not the same as being at the head of the New York Yankees organization. Early Thursday evening, Cashman added a power hitting first baseman, with four Gold Gloves and a World Series ring to his line-up.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Under-the-radar moves have paid off for the Yankees in 2021

Every offseason, fans debate the big names that the Yankees should chase through either free agency or trade. Big named talent often drives the team, but many under-the-radar deals help provide the depth that successful teams need to remain in contention as the attrition of a major league season takes its toll. Lets take a look at some of the better under-the-radar signings that the Yankees pulled off this past offseason.
MLBNew Jersey Herald

New York Yankees, Kansas City Royals announce Monday night lineups

The New York Yankees visit the Kansas City Royals on Monday night to open a three-game series. First pitch is 8:10 p.m. at Kauffman Stadium. The game will be broadcast in New York on the YES Network. Sports Betting:Yankees at Royals odds, picks and prediction. New York:Gleyber Torres placed on...
MLBSFGate

N.Y. Yankees-Chicago White Sox Runs

White sox first. Tim Anderson grounds out to shortstop, Tyler Wade to Luke Voit. Cesar Hernandez strikes out swinging. Jose Abreu homers to left field. Eloy Jimenez grounds out to shallow infield, Andrew Heaney to Luke Voit. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 1, Yankees...
MLBPosted by
Daily News

Nestor Cortes shines as Yankees take series from White sox

CHICAGO—Nestor Cortes did what he has become known to Yankees fans for: getting outs whenever the Bombers need them. Sunday, Cortes gave the Bombers a quality start Sunday against a dangerous lineup as the Yankees pulled out a 5-3 win over the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. The Yankees (65-52) have won two straight and finished the six-game road trip 4-2, winning both series. They took ...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: 3 underrated pitchers NYY should trade for after 2021

Though the New York Yankees have watched a patchwork starting rotation step up time and again in 2021, that’s no excuse for opting not to fortify things in the offseason, too. Rest assured: the Bombers have learned their lesson. They will not let under-the-radar opportunities to acquire pitching pass by...
MLBPinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Luis Gil vs. Nathan Eovaldi

Take a deep breath everyone. We’ve had a couple hours for the blood pressure to normalize, but chances are that we’ll have another thriller on our hands as the Yankees retake the field in the second game of today’s doubleheader against the Red Sox. The Yankees seem intent on keeping us on the edges of our seats, with Jonathan Loaisiga loading the bases in the seventh with the game on the line. However, he pulled a Houdini, locking down the save and the win, putting the home squad in prime position to secure a virtual tie in the AL Wild Card race should they sweep the doubleheader.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Gerrit Cole wins in return as Yankees top Angels

Gerrit Cole pitched 5 2/3 strong innings in his return from the COVID-19 injured list and the New York Yankees edged the Los Angeles Angels 2-1 in a makeup game Monday night at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees won for the 10th time in 13 games and moved within two games...
MLBRecord-Journal

Cole sharp in return from COVID-19, Yanks top Angels 2-1

NEW YORK — Gerrit Cole pitched two-hit ball into the sixth inning and struck out nine in his return from the COVID-19 injured list, Joey Gallo hit a two-run homer and the New York Yankees beat the Los Angeles Angels 2-1 Monday night. New York has won 10 of 13...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Brett Gardner: Takes seat Monday

Gardner isn't starting Monday's game against the Angels. Gardner recorded extra-base hits in each of the last three games and went 4-for-13 with a homer, a triple, a double, four runs and an RBI during that time. Jonathan Davis will take his place in center field and bat eighth.
MLBPosted by
CBS Boston

Red Sox Bullpen Struggles To Throw Strikes, Boston’s Comeback Bid Falls Short As Yankees Win Game 1

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox bullpen imploded in the fifth inning and a comeback bid by the Boston offense came up short in Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader in New York, allowing the Yankees to walk away with a dramatic 5-3 win. Boston is now clinging to a one-game lead over New York in the Wild Card standings heading into Tuesday night’s Game 2. Two of Boston’s most reliable relievers — Garrett Whitlock and Josh Taylor — couldn’t find the strike zone in the fifth inning, issuing three walks and getting tagged for three runs in the frame. Neither finished the...
MLBbostonnews.net

Surging Yankees beat Red Sox in opener of DH

Luke Voit hit a go-ahead two-run single with one out in the fifth inning, Jonathan Loaisiga escaped a bases-loaded jam in the seventh and the New York Yankees held on for a 5-3 victory over the visiting Boston Red Sox on Tuesday afternoon in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.
MLBHastings Tribune

Yankees close in on Red Sox with another tense win

NEW YORK — You can call it a comeback. The Yankees, left for dead after their last meeting with the Red Sox, rallied for three runs in the fifth inning of the 7-inning game against Boston for a 5-3 win in the first game of a split doubleheader at Yankee Stadium.

Comments / 0

Community Policy