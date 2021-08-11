Cancel
Economy

BC-Orange-juice

midfloridanewspapers.com
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Frozen concentrate orange juice trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:. 15,000 lbs.; cents per lb.

Energy Industry
AFP

Nuclear scientists hail US fusion breakthrough

Nuclear scientists using lasers the size of three football fields said Tuesday they had generated a huge amount of energy from fusion, possibly offering hope for the development of a new clean energy source. Experts focused their giant array of almost 200 laser beams onto a tiny spot to create a mega blast of energy -- eight times more than they had ever done in the past. Although the energy only lasted for a very short time -- just 100 trillionths of a second -- it took scientists closer to the holy grail of fusion ignition, the moment when they are creating more energy than they are using. "This result is a historic advance for inertial confinement fusion research," said Kim Budil, the director of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, which operates the National Ignition Facility in California, where the experiment took place this month.
Restaurants brandeating.com

Review: Taco Bell - Loaded Taco Fries

Taco Bell's Loaded Taco Fries features seasoned fries topped with seasoned beef, iceberg lettuce, shredded cheddar, nacho cheese, crispy-fried red tortilla strips, Spicy Ranch sauce, and diced tomatoes. I paid $3.69 for an order (the suggested price is $2.99). Loaded Taco Fries offers a bit more variety than the previous...
Financial Reports midfloridanewspapers.com

QuickLogic: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ QuickLogic Corp. (QUIK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 16 cents per share. The...
Industry meatpoultry.com

Hold the pepperoni

AUSTIN, MINN. — Hormel Foods Corp.’s Happy Little Plants brand is introducing a plant-based pepperoni-style topping for the foodservice industry. The soy-based topping is seasoned with paprika, garlic, red pepper and black pepper and is designed to look, cook and taste like traditional pepperoni, Hormel said. Each 3.5-oz serving contains 150 calories, 11 grams of fat and 4 grams of protein.
Drinks TrendHunter.com

Cacao-Infused Rums

Farm to flask rum maker Copal Tree Distillery has announced that it will be expanding the release of its popular 'Copalli Cacao' in the United States. Located in the rainforest in Southern Belize, Copal Tree Distillery is known for producing one-of-a-kind, single-estate rums that embody the flavors of this unique environment.
Agriculture journaltrib.com

Creamed green beans succumb to heat and sun

In our family there are two milestones to a gardening season. The first is creamed green beans on toast, and the second is BLTs. We reached the second milestone last week, and I gotta tell you, there’s something pretty magical about biting into a sandwich anchored by fresh, garden-ripened tomatoes and feeling the juice run down your chin. Even if it drips further than you’d hoped and soils your favorite T-shirt.
Small Business midfloridanewspapers.com

Selling tips from SCORE Mid-Florida

Aug. 26 at 7 p.m., SCORE Mid-Florida is offering a free live online program, Tips for Selling without Shipping. Selling then shipping items is not for everyone. Fortunately, there are options for getting items moved out of the house, garage, or storage units with ease, according to guest speaker Danna Crawford. She is known as the “Power Selling Mom” and has been eBay seller since 1997.
Food & Drinks Bakery and Snacks

Bake’n Joy Foods expands cake portfolio with acquisition of New England bakery

The 80-year-old family-run baked goods manufacturer has announced the acquisition of Haverhill-based L&M Bakery for an undisclosed amount. L&M Bakery was founded in 1948 and has earned a reputation of consistently producing quality baked goods tailored to satisfy a variety of customer needs. It’s portfolio of baked and sliced loaf cakes, fruit squares and other products – sold to retail outlets throughout New England and the Mid-Atlantic states – will augment Bake ‘n Joy’s own portfolio of products developed for professional bakers in foodservice and retail.
Financial Reports midfloridanewspapers.com

Partner Communications: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROSH HA AYIN ISRAEL, Israel (AP) _ Partner Communications Co. (PTNR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $3 million. On a per-share basis, the Rosh Ha Ayin Israel, Israel-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. The mobile phone network operator posted revenue of $258 million in the period.
Drinks wineindustryadvisor.com

Royal Prince Wines Launches 90-Point Rose in New Quartino® by Govino Format

Royal Princess 2020 Rose, Russian River Valley will be First-to-Market in World’s First Single-Serve Packaging System Designed for Premium Wines. (Napa, Calif.—August 16, 2021)—Vintner David Green and Winemaker Maayan Koschitzky of Royal Prince Wines today announced they will debut the first single-serve wines in Quartino® by govino with their 2020 Royal Princess Rose, Russian River Valley in mid-August 2021. Since the launch of Royal Prince Wines, Green and Koschitzky have emphasized the “democratization of deliciousness,” with the goal of making wines that massively overdeliver for the price. The shatterproof Quartino is designed to reenact a premium wine by-the-glass experience in any setting—from the beach to baseball games—and it’s uniquely aligned with Royal Prince’s goals of delivering elite wines at everyday prices. The Royal Princess Rose is the very first wine packaged in Quartino, and Royal Prince Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir and Chardonnay will be the next wines to be released in Quartino in late fall 2021.
Recipes lakeofthewoodsmn.com

San Francisco Pork Chops

This recipe is named San Francisco, but why not try preparing it before you go fishing on Lake of the Woods. Come home to a wonderful meal all ready to go!!. 4 bone-in pork loin chops (8 ounces each) 1 tablespoon canola oil. 1 garlic clove, minced. 1/4 cup soy...
Largo, FL
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Florida-Based Tibbetts Lumber Co., acquiring Florida Forest Products

Tibbetts Lumber Co. LLC announced it is acquiring Largo, Florida-based Florida Forest Products LLC. The St. Petersburg, Florida-based multi-location building materials supplier will acquire all of the assets of the single-location, Largo, Florida-based roof and floor truss manufacturer. “Florida Forest Products’ team and facility are highly complementary to our existing metro Tampa/St. Petersburg operations and we have many overlapping customers within various product segments. Florida Forest Products gives us a very geographically-strategic footprint to complement our Central Florida truss production, and Rick’s team is experienced, well-disciplined, and respected in the marketplace. This is an exciting first acquisition for us,” stated Kyle Hooker, Executive Chairman & Owner of Tibbetts Lumber. Rick Cashman, owner of Florida Forest Products, commented, “I’m excited that Tibbetts Lumber shares our business philosophy and will continue the high level of product quality and customer service that we have provided to our customers for many years. In addition, Tibbetts Lumber has a very strong and experienced management team that will be able to lead and provide more opportunities for our great team!” Tibbetts Lumber’s Vice President of Human Resources & Risk Management, Marni Tovsen, said, “We could not be more excited to work with the Florida Forest Products team and bring aboard their talent, expertise, tenure, and production capability to complement and enhance ours.” With the transaction, Tibbetts Lumber’s U.S. footprint now increases to seven locations throughout Florida and its sister company, Cox Lumber Ltd., has two locations in the Cayman Islands. Tibbetts Lumber’s Vice Chairman and CEO, Russ Hallenbeck, commented, “Florida Forest Products’ ‘Core Values’ and business model aligns perfectly with ours. This acquisition really kickstarts our strategic growth plan in Florida and throughout the Southeastern U.S.” Tibbetts Lumber Co. serves regional and custom/semi-custom builders and remodelers with locations in St. Petersburg, Land O’Lakes, Ocala, Crystal River, Palm Bay, and Lehigh Acres (Ft. Myers), Florida. Primary business lines include roof and floor trusses, lumber and building materials, interior and exterior doors, millwork and trim, windows, siding, and specialty items for new home construction and remodeling. Tibbetts Lumber is essentially a rebirth of the former Cox Lumber Co., which was purchased in 1949 by Hooker’s grandfather, Linton N. Tibbetts, OBE and operated until 2006, when it was acquired by a subsidiary of The Home Depot. Cox Lumber Co. had 28 Florida locations at the time of the sale, and in 2009, Hooker and his family started Tibbetts Lumber Co. Hooker stated, “After we sold Cox, my grandfather and I felt like fish out of water. We really didn’t know what to do at that point. So, we decided to start Tibbetts Lumber Co. in 2009, and we have hired back over 70 of our former employees who have helped recreate the unique, family and employee-centered, and very special culture that my grandfather Linton, Bob Fehr (former Cox president and director), and Juan Quesada (former Cox and Tibbetts Lumber president and current director of Tibbetts Lumber) created over the course of 57 years. I truly think we have taken that culture and ‘feel of the company’ to an even greater level at Tibbetts Lumber, and we are excited to continue our growth with the acquisition of Florida Forest Products with its similarly embedded culture.”
Pharmaceuticals
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is When a Booster Will "Be Necessary"

As the Delta variant continues to threaten everyone across the U.S., many people who received the jab are left wondering how long and how completely they are protected from the virus. And if you got the Moderna vaccine, there's now some more insight. The pharmaceutical company just released a statement detailing recent research that found that its COVID vaccine continues to be effective at least six months after the second dose, though the level or protection does shift slightly and the Delta variant could further reduce it. The data has now reignited a conversation about when Moderna recipients will need a booster shot.
Recipes Food Network

What Is the Best Cut of Steak?

Krissy is a Digital Culinary Production Fellow at Food Network. The butcher counter can be overwhelming, filled with what seems like countless options but very little information. While there is no such thing as the best cut of steak (it is really all about your preferences and how you are preparing it!), there are a few cuts that are widely considered top tier. Below, we get into the meaty differences, as well as how to choose the right cut for what you’re cooking.

