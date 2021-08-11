Problems In Philly Daisy Chain During Today’s National EAS Test.

Radio stations will need to pay their annual regulatory fee by the end of September. As the Federal Communications Commission nears a decision on its proposal to again raise the fees, the National Association of Broadcasters has stepped up its effort to convince the agency to rethink its calculations. The latest addition to its argument is that the recent spread of the Delta variant only makes matters for smaller stations “more dire,” according to a disclosure filing about meetings between the NAB and FCC officials in recent days. It points out that, unlike most industries that are regulated by the agency, broadcasters have no way to pass on the higher costs to its users.