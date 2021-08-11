Problems In Philly Daisy Chain During Today’s National EAS Test.
The sixth national test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) is now in the books, as FEMA sent out its national alert today (Aug. 11). It will be a few months before it is known how well the broadcast daisy chain performed. But if the previous five national tests are any indicator, there are likely to be complaints about the sound quality of the alert message. There also some reports of stations that did not receive the alert, including what was likely the entire Philadelphia market.www.insideradio.com
Comments / 0