Coronavirus, a respiratory illness, is perhaps the most well-known case of zoonosis, an infectious disease carried by an insect or animal. Zoonoses are not necessarily lethal, but they can be debilitating and difficult to treat. That is why science needs to continue to study these diseases in as much detail as possible to develop better vaccines, treatments, and prevention methods. The mystery surrounding the origins of SARS-CoV-2 has spurred scientists to research how close animals were to the source of the deadly coronavirus, and at the moment researchers debate whether bats or pangolins represented the source of the pandemic. But what if we could prevent zoonosis outbreaks in the future?