David J. Horvath: The efficacy of masks and vaccines is debatable

Second-hand smoke, voter responsibility, Black Lives Matter are all important subjects for discussion and debate. But there should be no debate about the COVID-19 vaccine. We are experiencing a pandemic. Not a local outbreak or regional epidemic, but a world-wide pandemic. With global transportation, people take the virus with them like their luggage. The amazing technology available now made it possible to identify the virus and quickly create a vaccine against it. Yet people say it is dangerous, it hasn't been tested enough, it hasn't been approved, it causes the illness, it has magnets or ID chips. People say having to be vaccinated takes away their liberty, that wearing a mask is uncomfortable and annoying. So is dying. So is being told there are no beds in your local hospital because of a surge in COVID cases. So is not being able to visit your family at nursing homes, or go to church.