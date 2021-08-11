Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

David J. Horvath: The efficacy of masks and vaccines is debatable

laconiadailysun.com
 6 days ago

My letter is in regards to the letter that Mike Sylvia penned on Aug. 10. 1.) I am not mad at you. Everything you said is 1,000 percent correct and I am happy that you had the guts to say it. 2.) Masks ARE a joke! Hey, if someone wants...

www.laconiadailysun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David J
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Vaccinations#The Daily Sun#Covid#The Oval Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
PharmaceuticalsNWI.com

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: No debate about vaccine

Second-hand smoke, voter responsibility, Black Lives Matter are all important subjects for discussion and debate. But there should be no debate about the COVID-19 vaccine. We are experiencing a pandemic. Not a local outbreak or regional epidemic, but a world-wide pandemic. With global transportation, people take the virus with them like their luggage. The amazing technology available now made it possible to identify the virus and quickly create a vaccine against it. Yet people say it is dangerous, it hasn't been tested enough, it hasn't been approved, it causes the illness, it has magnets or ID chips. People say having to be vaccinated takes away their liberty, that wearing a mask is uncomfortable and annoying. So is dying. So is being told there are no beds in your local hospital because of a surge in COVID cases. So is not being able to visit your family at nursing homes, or go to church.
Pharmaceuticalshealio.com

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine safe, efficacious in adolescents

Phase 2/3 data now published in The New England Journal of Medicine showed that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was safe and generated strong activity against SARS-CoV-2 in adolescents, with an immune response similar to that of young adults. Moderna previously publicized the data in May and used them in its...
Public HealthKevinMD.com

I’m vaccinated and positive for COVID-19

I just tested positive for COVID-19. I was vaccinated earlier this year. I am confident I will get through this. I received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine earlier this year, and I just tested positive for COVID-19. It’s almost comical that I am positive now. I worked as a resident physician in the hospital from the beginning, during the first surge, and through August 2020. Since then, I have been working remotely. I received my vaccine as soon as it was available to me, yet, I get sick now? To my knowledge, I was not exposed to anybody displaying symptoms. However, this is understandable given the ease at which the new variants spread.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
EducationPosted by
CNN

Smerconish: The great school mask debate

Two of America’s leading newspapers published articles by scientists the same day about wearing masks in school to combat Covid transmissions - and came to opposite conclusions. How can both be true?
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Sciencebeckershospitalreview.com

Early research pinpoints antibodies that gauge COVID-19 vaccine efficacy

The level of antibodies in mRNA COVID-19 vaccine recipients' blood may be indicative of the vaccine's efficacy, early findings published Aug. 10 in the preprint server medRxiv suggest. Researchers measured two types of antibody markers among Moderna vaccine recipients: neutralizing antibodies and binding antibodies, which have both been used as...
Women's HealthDadeville Record

COVID-19 vaccine presents no issues for fertility or pregnancy

A Russell Medical obstetrician said there is plenty of evidence to support its safe to give pregnant mothers the COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Brian Dix has recommended soon-to-be mothers to get the shot. “I’m getting a lot of women vaccinated,” Dix said. “I have seen several patients who are pregnant to...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
KidsPosted by
WABE

As Children’s COVID Cases Surge, There’s Another Virus On The Rise

Early versions of COVID-19 largely spared children but the delta variant proved to be much less discriminating, and has led to more child hospitalizations. Now, health care workers on the front lines say there is another frightening prospect looming: a surge in children diagnosed with a combination of COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

33-year-old fully vaccinated woman reportedly dies from COVID-19 complications in rare, breakthrough case

A mother is grieving the loss of her 33-year-old daughter who was vaccinated against COVID-19 yet still succumbed to the virus on Sunday, according to a report. Angelle Mosley, described as a "driven business woman," who had just opened the doors to her first shop, Brave Beautique in June, texted her mom last Thursday saying she wasn’t feeling well, local outlet WDSU reported.
HealthPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Why are we seeing more vaccinated people becoming infected with the Delta variant?

Why are we seeing more vaccinated people becoming infected with the Delta variant? How protective are the vaccines at this point?. Both of those questions have been on a lot of people’s minds since the Delta variant took hold and more breakthrough cases began to appear. Almost all COVID cases in Maryland are now caused by Delta. This variant multiplies much more quickly and at higher concentrations in the respiratory tract than previous COVID strains. Previous strains usually took 5-6 days from the time of exposure until people began to feel sick. It’s more common for symptoms from Delta to begin 3-4 days after exposure to an infected person. Studies have detected 1,000 times more viruses in the nose and upper respiratory tract in early Delta infections than with previous strains of COVID.

Comments / 0

Community Policy