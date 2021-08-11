R&B singer Jesse Dee headlines Downtown Live! Thursday

Jesse Dee, courtesy Alligator Records

Who IS that with the fine, heart-shaking voice? Gotta be someone from the glory-sparkled days of R&B and soul.

Is it Sam Cooke? Otis Redding? Sam and/or Dave? Peppermint Harris? Percy Sledge? Donny Hathaway?

What?! NONE of those guys?

Dig deeper: Lloyd Price? Johnny Adams? Hell, it's not Jackie Wilson, is it? Delbert McClinton?

Yes, well, whoever it is, he's phenomenal. Incredible range with that sand-and-honey texture and a remarkable ability to craft contemporary songs that richly echo the classics.

Give up? It's Jesse Dee, a supremely gifted young man from Boston who's been building an international following — and you can see him free Thursday in the latest of the Downtown Live! concert series on New London's State Pier. Two local favorite acts, Dogbite and Sweet Mercy, also perform.

Jesse Dee, Downtown Live!, 6-10 p.m. Thursday, New London Waterfront Park directly behind Union Station; free; facebook.com/NewLondonMusicFestivals.