Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

R&B singer Jesse Dee headlines Downtown Live! Thursday

By Rick Koster
Posted by 
The Day
The Day
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=469LF0_0bOvFI6I00
Jesse Dee, courtesy Alligator Records

Who IS that with the fine, heart-shaking voice? Gotta be someone from the glory-sparkled days of R&B and soul.

Is it Sam Cooke? Otis Redding? Sam and/or Dave? Peppermint Harris? Percy Sledge? Donny Hathaway?

What?! NONE of those guys?

Dig deeper: Lloyd Price? Johnny Adams? Hell, it's not Jackie Wilson, is it? Delbert McClinton?

Yes, well, whoever it is, he's phenomenal. Incredible range with that sand-and-honey texture and a remarkable ability to craft contemporary songs that richly echo the classics.

Give up? It's Jesse Dee, a supremely gifted young man from Boston who's been building an international following — and you can see him free Thursday in the latest of the Downtown Live! concert series on New London's State Pier. Two local favorite acts, Dogbite and Sweet Mercy, also perform.

Jesse Dee, Downtown Live!, 6-10 p.m. Thursday, New London Waterfront Park directly behind Union Station; free; facebook.com/NewLondonMusicFestivals.

Comments / 0

The Day

The Day

New London, CT
2K+
Followers
380
Post
436K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Percy Sledge
Person
Donny Hathaway
Person
Johnny Adams
Person
Delbert Mcclinton
Person
Sam Cooke
Person
Jackie Wilson
Person
Lloyd Price
Person
Otis Redding
Person
Jesse Dee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Station
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
New Orleans, LAarcamax.com

Reviews: Ledisi honors Nina Simone; Michael Jackson's brother, Tito, dips into blues; Julian Lage's 6-string album gem

Ledisi, "Ledisi Sings Nina" (BMG) It took 14 years and 13 nominations before New Orleans-born vocal fireball Ledisi finally won her first Grammy Award earlier this year. Her Best Traditional R&B Performance victory for "Anything But You" was long overdue Grammy recognition for the vibrant singer. Ledisi's talent and versatility have been a matter of record since her audacious solo debut album, "Soulsinger," was released in 2000.
MusicPosted by
Q107.5

Wanda Jackson, ‘Encore': Album Review

One listen to Wanda Jackson's 1956 Top 15 country hit "I Gotta Know" tells you everything you need to know about the rockabilly queen who taught Elvis Presley a thing or two during their brief time together as a couple: sweet one second, totally badass the next. Over the next...
Detroit, MIsoultracks.com

Donny Hathaway, Teddy Pendergrass headline R&B Hall of Fame 2021 Inductees

(Detroit, MI)-The National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame Foundation has announced it will forego its live induction ceremony honoring its 2021 class due to the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement, Founder/CEO LaMont Robinson said, "Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, for the Class of 2021 Inductees, the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame will replace the live annual induction ceremony with an special online salute posthumously honoring 21 R&B Music Icons, on its official website @ www.rbhof.com.
Musickuvo.org

R&B Jukebox Celebrates Buddy Guy

The R&B Jukebox celebrates the 85th birthday of Buddy Guy. From playing a two-stringed guitar to having a highway named after him, we’ll complement the PBS American Masters documentary by playing his songs, influences, and original versions of the covers he’s played over the course of his long career. The...
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Judds, Ray Charles to Be Inducted Into Country Music Hall of Fame

The Country Music Hall of Fame has announced its class of 2021, with the Judds and Ray Charles representing superstar inductees and musicians Pete Drake and Eddie Bayers joining the hall’s ranks as well. Drake and Bayers have something in common: Drake is the first steel guitar player ever to...
Musicwzakcleveland.com

The Queen’s Catalogue: Classic Hip-Hop Songs That Sample Aretha Franklin [Listen]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. On this day in 2018, we lost a timeless voice. Known as “The Queen Of Soul,” Aretha Franklin became the first female performer inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She was also ranked Number 1 on Rolling Stone’s list of “100 Greatest Singers of All Time.”
Theater & DanceWRAL

NCMA Groove: The Joy of the Unforgettable '80s!

Looking back to music by the Eurythmics, Whitney Houston, Cyndi Lauper, Guns N’ Roses, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Prince, the Judds, Culture Club, and Wham!, we must admit that the 1980s gave the world some of the best in dance hits, ballads, and pop classics. NCMA Groove is a new series...
Los Angeles, CAmusicconnection.com

Joe Bonamassa at the Greek Theatre

The Greek Theatre of Los Angeles, CA kicked off it’s first show of its 90th season with none other than guitar great Joe Bonamassa August 1st who usually plays this historic theater on this exact date or close to it. If it wasn’t for the Blues, Rock N’Roll would never...
Musicrock947.com

Slick Pop Music & That’s Alright

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago….. There were few more successful bands in the early 70’s than Three Dog Night. The LA based band had 21 Top 40 hits from 1969 to 1975 with three hitting #1. 1971 was a big year for the...
Kingstree, SCbeachamjournal.com

Maxine Brown, soul and R&B singer, is 82 years old today

Maxine Brown, soul and R&B singer, is 82 years old today. Born in Kingstree, South Carolina, Brown began performing professionally in the 1960s. She began singing as a child, performing with two New York-based gospel groups called, the Angelairs, and, the Royaltones, when she was a teenager. In 1960, she...
Musicaquariumdrunkard.com

Sam Evian :: The Aquarium Drunkard Interview

Sam Evian’s forthcoming album Time to Melt aspires to address the strife of the present and sound good while cooking dinner. No short order, but with its lush sounds and warm nods in the direction of Sly and the Family Stone, T Rex, and Shuggie Ottis, he’s pulled it off. Evian assembled the record mostly on his own, like so many artists did navigating the often solitary struggles of 2020 and 2021. The easygoing vibe of his place in the Catskills—bucolic, as viewed in videos like the quad action showcase “Easy to Love“—gives the album the comforting feel of a mixtape, but the lyrics find him seeking to reflect the struggles of recent times too. Ahead of the album’s release October 29, Evian joined us to discuss the album’s genesis. | j woodbury.
Musicnowdecatur.com

‘Woodstock’ Remembered

It was 52 years ago today — August 18th, 1969 — that the Woodstock Music and Art Fair closed with Jimi Hendrix's epic final set, which wrapped three days of music in Bethel, New York. More than 450,000 people converged upon the small upstate town to hear rock's biggest bands perform. Although Woodstock, which officially ran on August 15th, 16th, and 17th, 1969, was neither the first nor last major festival concert, the fact that the youth of America were able to congregate in one place with no violence during one of the most turbulent years of the decade, gave birth to the notion of the "Woodstock Nation" and gave a voice — and a face — to the hippie ideal.
New London, CTThe Day

Live music Saturday and Sunday at Captain Scott's

Let's say you take the young 'uns to Captain Scott's Lobster Dock Saturday afternoon, and even though they might want something kid-centric like a peanut butter and jelly sammich, you order them five lobster rolls, some whole belly clams and shrimp tacos. Why would you do this?. Because the high-charged...
MusicThe Day

Jason Mraz to play Mohegan Sun Sunday

Jason Mraz is like a lot of musicians in that, when the pandemic prevented him from touring in 2020, he turned to performing online instead. But he acknowledged, “No matter how big the digital reach, it doesn’t compare to being in the same room.”. You know that he and his...
MusicShelby Star

Miss Gastonia headlines lineup of national anthem singers for ALWS

Julia DeSerio has vivid memories of belting Celine Dion and Carly Simon songs in the backseat of her grandmother’s car. Even at a young age, she knew she wanted to be a music educator but had no idea she would have the opportunity to fulfill her lifelong dream. DeSerio has...
MusicPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

R&B Singer Monica Confirms She’s Working on a Country Album

A live collaboration with Brandi Carlile and a guest spot on a Jimmie Allen song won't be R&B star Monica's only forays into country music. In a new interview with Billboard, the singer shares more about a full country album she's been working on, inspired by the legends she listened to growing up.

Comments / 0

Community Policy