Eagan Lioness Club folds after 45 years
The Eagan Lioness Club officially dissolved on June 30 after 45 years of service to the community. From the 42 annual golf tournaments, selling Minnesota State Fair tickets, preparing lunch at the Ronald McDonald House, fashion shows, selling hot dogs at Eagan Funfest, pool party for school bus patrol students, Adopt-A-Highway, to the casino bus trip fundraisers what stands out is the friendship they’ve found along the way.www.hometownsource.com
Comments / 0