Food & Drinks

Mini Cheese-Packed QSR Tacos

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jack in the Box Spicy Tiny Tacos are a piquant new take on the brand's signature Tiny Tacos that will offer patrons with a flavorful option to try out. The miniature tacos are achieved with small shells that are packed with cheese and paired with a spicy kick of heat for an enhanced sense of flavor complexity. Patrons can order the Spicy Tiny Tacos other own or as the Loaded Spicy Tiny Tacos, which are topped with a cheddar cheese sauce along with shredded cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce and finished with taco sauce.

