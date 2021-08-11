Q&A: How AI and app stores will power VW North America factories

An online discussion last month over the ‘eagerness’ of a fan to get Tesla on Indian roads, led CEO Elon Musk to highlight the major barrier for Tesla sales in the country – high import duties. Vehicle imports of all categories, including electric vehicles (EVs) attract hefty custom duties when imported, at the moment it’s 60% for vehicles under US$40,000 and 100% for vehicles above it. While most governments globally are incentivizing every channel of sales that boost EVs, import duties in India – the highest in the world – seems a bit unfair to Tesla as well as misaligned to the country’s climate change goals.