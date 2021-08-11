Cancel
Q&A: How AI and app stores will power VW North America factories

Cover picture for the articleBacked by an estimated US$1bn investment in electric mobility and digitalisation in North America to the end of 2025, Volkswagen plans to roll out technology such as cloud-based industrial software, new intelligent robotics and artificial intelligence throughout the factories in its North American Region. The goal? A 30% improvement in productivity by 2025 and a chance to ensure the footprint and manufacturing jobs for years to come.

