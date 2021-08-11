Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Separation In BYU Football QB Battle: ‘Not Highly Visible Right Now’

By Mitch Harper, KSL Sports
kslsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVO, Utah – The heated BYU football QB battle doesn’t have separation through the first five fall camp practices. BYU head coach Kalani Sitake addressed the media on Wednesday over Zoom after the team’s Photo Day at the Indoor Practice Facility. He was asked by the Deseret News on the Zoom call if there was any separation in the highly contested three-person race between Jacob Conover, Jaren Hall, and Baylor Romney.

kslsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Roderick
Person
Kalani Sitake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu Football#American Football#Byu Football#Ksl Sports#The Deseret News#Kslsports Com#The Cougar Tracks Podcast#Cougar Sports#Newsradio#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Provo, UTksl.com

When will BYU football name a starting quarterback?

BYU’s quarterbacks Jacob Conover (17), Cade Fennegan (11), Jaren Hall (3) and Baylor Romney (16) leave practice in Provo on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (Laura Seitz, Deseret News) — PROVO — For the first day of training camp ahead of the 2021 fall season, BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick was — in some ways — brutally honest when he was asked about the quarterback play Thursday.
NFLkslsports.com

BYU Football Signs Team-Wide Endorsement Deal With Built Bar

PROVO, Utah – The BYU football program continues to take care of its athletes in the name, image, and likeness era. On Thursday, the program announced a team-wide endorsement with Built Bar that will bring money to all 123 players playing for BYU football, including 36 walk-on athletes. BYU football...
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Alabama’s Biggest Threat This Season

As the reigning national champions, Alabama have a big target on their back this year. While the Crimson Tide are widely expected to dominate all opposition this year, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum believes there’s one team that can challenge them for national title supremacy. Appearing on ESPN’s First Take, Finebaum suggested...
College Sportsatozsportsnashville.com

The SEC has a new Steve Spurrier and it’s not Lane Kiffin or Mike Leach

One of the best things about SEC football — aside from the incredible on-field play — is the great personalities that have come through the conference. Former Florida Gators/South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Steve Spurrier is probably the biggest personality the SEC has seen during its existence. Spurrier, who retired...
College Sportsroarlionsroar.com

The Big Ten and Conference Realignment:

Texas and Oklahoma are planning to leave the Big 12 for the SEC, and all of college football has gone into a frenzy. We are now on the precipice of the SEC not just being the best conference in the country, but the only viable conference for big names in the sport. To stop that from happening, something bold needs to happen. Something crazy.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Ranking the Top 25 quarterbacks in college football for 2021

Ranking quarterbacks, that is. How much of it should be based on past performance vs. future projections? How much of it should be based on the system they play in? How much should we take from what conference they play in?. Or better yet, how much should 2020 really be...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
Texas State247Sports

Paul Finebaum: Texas not looping A&M in key to SEC move

The last time the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies met on the football field was almost 10 years ago. For much of the past decade, fans of both teams have blamed each other for one of college sports’ best rivalries lying dormant. Now that Texas, along with Oklahoma, will...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Schedule News

This season, Notre Dame football returns to independence after joining the ACC for the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. A challenging schedule awaits the Fighting Irish. Brian Kelly’s team, which is ranked ninth in the preseason AP Poll, has four games scheduled against top-15 opponents. They’ll face No. 8 Cincinnati, No. 10 North Carolina, No. 12 Wisconsin and No. 15 USC.
Mississippi State, MShailstate.com

Bulldogs Report To Begin Leach's Second Campaign

STARKVILLE - The 2021 football season drew one step closer on Thursday as Mississippi State's football team reported back to campus to begin fall camp. The Bulldogs, under second-year coach Mike Leach, will hold their first official practice on Friday at 2:25 p.m. MSU closed the 2020 campaign riding a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy