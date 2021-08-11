Cancel
Politics

Kramer Levin Litigation Chairman Tapped for Top Navy Lawyer Post

By Bruce Love
Law.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStoried litigator John P. “Sean” Coffey has been nominated by the Biden administration to become general counsel of the Navy Department. Coffey is currently chairman of New York-headquartered Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel’s complex litigation practice. His client roster over the years has included BlackRock chairman Larry Fink, Pershing Square Capital Management CEO Bill Ackman, Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer, and cybersecurity pioneer John McAfee.

