Kramer Levin Litigation Chairman Tapped for Top Navy Lawyer Post
Storied litigator John P. “Sean” Coffey has been nominated by the Biden administration to become general counsel of the Navy Department. Coffey is currently chairman of New York-headquartered Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel’s complex litigation practice. His client roster over the years has included BlackRock chairman Larry Fink, Pershing Square Capital Management CEO Bill Ackman, Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer, and cybersecurity pioneer John McAfee.www.law.com
Comments / 0