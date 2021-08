As of early this morning, there were three tropical storms in the Atlantic basin. Fred made landfall along the Florida panhandle Monday night. Grace will scrape by Jamaica Tuesday, aiming for the Yucatan. And Henri is making a big U-turn around Bermuda. Fred is still our main weather driver for the week, carrying moisture (humidity) and energy (rain chances) toward the Northeast U.S. For the record, Henri could come close enough to kick up some rough surf and rip currents too.