Washington [US], August 18 (ANI): China is set to move to Afghanistan to mine rare earth minerals, media reports said quoting a US Congressman on Tuesday. "China will be moving in. There are rare earth minerals in (Afghanistan). I don't know why we didn't work with the Afghans to develop that, but we never did. And now, you're going to have China going in mining these rare earth minerals," Sputnik quoted Ranking Republican on the US House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul as saying on Tuesday.