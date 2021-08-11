Let’s talk about death baby, lets talk about you and me, lets talk about all the good things and the bad things that may be, let’s talk about death. Too morbid? People are very sketchy when it comes to this topic. The majority of my friends and family are wicked uncomfortable talking about it and planning for it. Who the hell wants to do that? Be reminded of my own mortality? On purpose? Yikes, no thanks. This is one reason why I became a grief coach. Grief and coping with it is often a topic of discussion with clients. How you think about your own exit plan is directly related to how you handle the death of a loved one. There is no right or wrong way to grieve. There are definitely behaviors and habits that can grow from experiencing grief/trauma. Not all of them are healthy. I met a death doula and wow, want to banish the anxiety around death-this is your girl. You can be emotional and not have anxiety. I had no idea.