The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... North central Montgomery County in southeastern Texas... South central Walker County in southeastern Texas... * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 428 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Panorama Village, or near Willis, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include... Northwestern Conroe, Willis, Panorama Village, New Waverly and Lake Conroe Dam. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL...1.00IN; WIND...<50MPH.