Springfield Police: Monday's triple homicide was not likely 'random act of violence'

The perpetrators involved in Monday's triple homicide in the 2500 block of South 10th Street in likelihood targeted the victims, Springfield Police authorities said Wednesday. A friend who came to the house Monday discovered the victims, identified Tuesday as Savante English, 27, and Keyera Gant, 25, both of Springfield, and Bryant K. Williams, 27, of Houston. All three had been shot and were pronounced dead at the scene by Sangamon County coroner Jim Allmon.